Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been grabbing headlines since last week as it has been reported that the couple are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time.

Reports suggest that Anushka was spotted at the clinic later last week and told the media to not click on her pictures and videos. The very next day, the Hindustan Times reported that the couple was expecting their second child and would announce it when the time was right.

Is Anushka Sharma pregnant?

Adding fuel to the fire, an ad featuring, Virat and Anushka was dropped by the couple on Tuesday, which shows Anushka wearing loose clothes. In no time, eagle-eyed netizens were of the view that Anushka's baby bump could be seen.

Virat is all charged up for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

And on Wednesday morning, the couple took to Instagram stories and shared a fun message for his friends. He reminded his fans to not ask for World Cup tickets. Anushka Sharma reshared Virat's IG story and joined the fun she wrote, don't ask me for help.

The star cricketer Virat wrote, 'As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls'. Anushka Sharma joined in on the fun by reposting Kohli's message and added that she won't be able to help if Virat doesn't respond to messages about tickets during the World Cup. Anushka also took to her Instagram and wrote, 'And let me just add ... please don't request me to help if your messages go unanswered. Thank you for your understanding.

Both of them want to stay focused on the tournament.

Meanwhile, amid reports that Anushka is expecting her second child, Kohli was recently seen rushing back to Mumbai citing "personal reasons".

The cricket spectacle is set to commence on October 5 and will kick off with defending champions England squaring off against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.