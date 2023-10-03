Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and renowned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in the celeb world. The power couple never fail to serve couple goals and are often spotted hand-in-hand at various events.

However, the week gone by has been a happy one for Virat and Anushka as the couple are reportedly expecting their second child.

The news of Anushka's pregnancy started doing the rounds after the actor stopped media-clicking her

It was last when Anushka was spotted outside a clinic and the actress requested media to keep their cameras off. And the next day, the news of Anushka's pregnancy spread like wildfire.

On Tuesday, amid Anushka's pregnancy news, the couple dropped an ad featuring themselves as husband and wife.

Fans rushed to social media to watch the ad very meticulously in every frame and a few eagle-eyed netizens also came to the conclusion that Anushka's baby bump was visible as she has worn loose-fitted clothes in the ad.

The ad is of a furniture brand, wherein Virat has donned a turban and seemingly essays a Punjabi man, while Anushka is seen as a corporate woman.

Fans are in awe of Virat Kohli as he stole the ad with his acting prowess and netizens are of the view that Virat should try his hands on acting as his expressions and comic timmings are on point.

Needless to say, on-screen or off-screen, Anushka and Virat the couple look best together.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Virat reportedly flew to Mumbai after requesting the team management for a leave owing to a 'personal emergency'. The nature of the 'emergency' is yet to be ascertained.

The news of Virat flying to Mumbai has added more fuel to the rumours about Anushka's pregnancy.

So far, neither Anushka nor her cricketer husband has responded to the rumours.

Personal life

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Professional life

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma has Chakda Xpress in her pipeline. She will be seen essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming sports film. Set to stream on Netflix, the movie is directed by Prosit Roy.