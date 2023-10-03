The year 2023 started with a banger, as January 2023 saw Shah Rukh Khan making his comeback with Pathaan, which shattered records and this film was the fastest to enter the Rs 100 cr club. After which, SRK's Jawan in September created waves at the box office. After giving two hits in a year, King Khan now gears up for Dunki which is slated to the cinema halls in December and is most likely to clash with Prabhas's Salaar at the box office.

Prabhas didn't have a great 2023. However, only time will tell how his film fares at the box office. Apart from the SRK-Prabhas clash in December, it looks like the year is going to end with a lot of entertainment as movie-goers have a plethora of films to watch out for in December.

Films releasing in December 2023

Yodha and Merry Christmas clash again

A few months ago, Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas was slated to release on and was clashing with Karan Johar's Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar pre-poned the date of Yodha. Taking to social media he shared, "We are all set to land in cinemas on 8th December, 2023."

The film also stars Rashi Khanna and Disha Patani. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Katrina's Merry Christmas arrives earlier than scheduled

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update on Merry Christmas. He wrote, "Katrina Kaif - Vijay Sethupathi: 'Merry Christmas' to arrive one week early... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time. #MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages [#Hindi and #Tamil] with different supporting actors. Produced by #RameshTaurani, #JayaTaurani, #SanjayRoutray and #KewalGarg. #TipsFilms #MatchboxPictures.

And once again, it's Merry Christmas vs Yodha

To avert a clash with Katrina's film, the producer of Yodha, Kjo shifted the film and now Kat's film producer also did the same.

Earlier, Karan had also commented on the clash. He wrote on Threads, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers .... If we don't stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile." However, this time, as soon as Merry Christmas' new release date was announced, Karan also changed the date for Yodha.

Yodha has long been delayed. The first look poster for the movie was shared on November 21. Karan captioned it, "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November 2022."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is slated to hit the cinema hall on December 1 and is most likely to clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Meghna Gulzar directs the movie which will feature Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Neeraj Kabi as lead characters.

While Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar will clash on December 22.