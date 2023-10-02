The young entrepreneur is the face of Loreal Paris. Notably, her aunt Aishwariya Rai Bachchan is also the brand ambassador of Loreal. And on Saturday she interacted with the press. For years Aishwarya has been walking the ramp. This year was special as Navya stole the show with her panache.

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan cheer for Navya Naveli at Paris Fashion Week

Navya oozed confidence as she walked the runway in a red mini-dress. Her biggest cheerleaders at the event were her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

What did Navya opt for?

Navya looked stunning in a red mini dress, her outfit features an off-the-shoulder neckline displaying her decolletage, a ruffled overlay adorned on the neck, full-length sleeves with similar ruffles, cinched cuffs, a mini hem length, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a cinched waistline.

Shweta and Jaya cheer for Navya

Shweta posted pictures of herself with her mother, Jaya Bachchan, as they sat in the front rows. She shared a video capturing her daughter's runway walk, captioning it, "Little miss L'Oréal."

In another post, Shweta shared a delightful collection of photos from their time in Paris. She revealed that while Navya was busy with her preparations for the show, she and her mother took leisurely walks around Paris. Shweta wrote, "All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L'Oréal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional – my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday – like yesterday, all parents say this I'm sure, it's cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M's in my bag, though it's blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did – because we're worth it."

Fans took to Shweta's social media comment section and heaped praise on Navya's walk. They even shared their views on Jaya Bachchan smiling.

The event venue overlooked the magnificent Eiffel Tower. Moments later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was also present at the Paris Fashion Week dazzled on the runway as the Indian brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, wearing a gold shimmering cape gown and showcasing her newly debuted blonde highlights.

She also blew kisses to the crowd who cheered and hooted for her.

Apart from Aishwarya and Navya, the fashion show featured a host of other celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, and more.

About Navya Naveli

Navya Nanda has a podcast called What The Hell Navya. She even hosted a few episodes with her mother and grandmother. She is rumoured to be dating actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.