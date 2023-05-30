This year's IPL was one of its kind, for the very first time the IPL finale T20 went on for three days, courtesy of incessant rains. On Sunday, which was scheduled to be IPL 2023 finale, rain played the spoilsport and between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titians (GT), the two franchises were pushed to the reserve day on Monday, May 29. And then even on My 29, rains lashed for a few hours and the innings started for the CSK post 12 midnight, which was May 30, 2023. Amidst the 30 hours long wait and the final game, CSK took the trophy home for the fifth time leaving fans rejoicing and happy like never before.

Emotions, and celebrations galore as Dhoni got teary-eyed when Jadeja came running towards him after that last winning ball. Almost 2 million fans were watching the live telecast and crores of thousands of fans were watching it live, it was a surreal moment for every cricket enthusiast. However, during the final, fans were not too pleased with the kind of management at the venue and expressed their dissent at the BCCI.

The biggest ever cricketing board BCCI didn't have modern methods to dry the field after rain lashed Ahmedabad continuously for two days when the match was scheduled.

Fans called out the apex cricket board for its mismanagement/poor management at the venue

The rain stopped play in the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans but it didn't stop with the groundsmen at work, the ground staff was using sponges to dry up an area near the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium boasts good drainage facilities and fans were surprised to see a sponge being used to dry the wet outfield.

Take a look at the reactions:

It’s 2023 and I’m watching a couple guys try to pat a cricket pitch dry with a sponge. What am I missing here? Is this the farthest cricket tech has come? pic.twitter.com/bu0Af1kB1O — Grapevine - Corporate Chat India (@anonCorpChatInd) May 29, 2023

Embarassing and primitive pitch management in such a hyped up stadium.



Fitting name then. pic.twitter.com/KAqu6T2Nbp — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) May 29, 2023

One video, in particular, is making rounds on the internet as food in the stadium was being sold at premium rates due to the heavy rains. In addition to this, fans also called out the questionable hygiene maintained by the workers while preparing the food.

And people pay and eat this unhygienic mess.

Ofcourse, BCCI with all it's moolah has no time to ensure food safety.. — Ravi Shankar (@KRaviShankar16) May 29, 2023

The secret art of taste in food available at Narendra Modi Stadium for IPL finals 2023. Due to heavy rains the food was being sold at premium rates too. Eg. Sandwich was selling at ₹ 250/- which was initially priced ₹ 150/- before rains @IPL @fssaiindia @JayShah @BCCI @aajtak pic.twitter.com/vKQc85HCwb — Yogesh Chaudhary (@yogesh_247) May 29, 2023

Also, here is how celebrities and the cricketing fraternity reacted to the epic win of CSK.

CSK ? — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 29, 2023

Meanwhile, it was heart-warming to see Ravindra Jadega's wife Rivaba was on-the-field and on meeting her husband she touched his feet, the video has gone viral.

Rona aa gaya tha.. thanks Jaddu saab. Forever in debt. pic.twitter.com/f7b2T8g25Y — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 30, 2023

With this win, CSK equals Mumbai Indians' record of winning five IPL titles.