Celebrations galore as CSK lifts the trophy for the fifth time. It was indeed a tense, nail-biting atmosphere as after three days of rain being the spoilsport, the team lifting the trophy wasn't easy as again rain played the spoilsport.

For the first time in the history of IPL, the match that was supposed to end on May 28 Sunday went up to Monday, May 30. After the IPL 2023 finale was suspended due to rains on Sunday and pushed to Monday and once again rain ruined a few overs and interrupted the game after the first innings, Chennai was required to chase down a revised target of 171, which they did on the last ball. The match began at 12.10 am and sir Jajeda finished it and how!

Yellow love as thousands of fans gathered in the stadium cheering for Dhoni and CSK

Picture of the day was when Jadega jumps in joy and hugs Dhoni

It was a moment to rejoice as after the nail-biting last two balls, and Jadeja on strike he hit one six and one four, making the almost-lost match win against GT. The moment was surreal for all fans as Dhoni lifted Ravindra Jadeja after the latter confirmed the win and Dhoni waiting for him at the boundary.

Dhoni making Ambati Rayudu lift the cup

It was Rayadu and Jajeda whom Dhoni told to take the trophy as a warm gesture as Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary off the final ball of the match to win the IPL 2023 Final for Chennai Super Kings. While Rayadu had annocuend his retiermenta nd itw as his last IPL.

For the unversed, Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu on Sunday, May 28, announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Several videos and pictures have been surfacing from the field.

Take a look

A clip shows a trophy, Dhoni's autograph to some of the players.

Emotional' Ravindra Jadeja hugged his teary-eyed wife Rivaba after CSK's historic IPL triumph. The beautiful moment was captured leaving fans in awe.

The real mastermind behind CSK winning today pic.twitter.com/nbrcvDsuGV — ? (@heyysinamika) May 29, 2023

If IPL 2023 were a movie, this is the movie poster pic.twitter.com/bGqfEYM2hD — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 29, 2023

Jadeja dedicated the title to his teammate, Mahendra Singh Dhoni

During the presentation, Jadeja said, "I'd like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. This feels amazing, winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I'm from Gujarat, and it's a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night, I'd like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us."

When asked what was going through his mind, Jadeja said: "I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls."

Well, there are a few moments that made the match interesting.

MS Dhoni not watching the last ball, but closed his eyes and prayed and soon Jajeda hit that boundary, Ziva cutely praying for the win.

Dhoni prayers worked ? he hasn’t even looked at the last ball #CSK pic.twitter.com/qMmFehetyp — Midwest Movies (@midwestmoviesus) May 29, 2023

Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies! ✨#CHAMPION5 #WhistlePodu #Yellove ?? pic.twitter.com/iGPOM162VZ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 29, 2023

Dhoni on retirement

Speaking to Harsha Bhogle after CSK won a dramatic final against Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets through the DLS method, Dhoni said, Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and trying to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body."