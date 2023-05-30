The social space is buzzing with tweets and social media posts about the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujrat Titans. Amid the massive buzz, Swiggy also took to social media to share a surprising update with a cheeky post. Swiggy's post has left netizens laughing. In its post, Swiggy revealed that their Insta mart delivered a gigantic number of condoms during IPL final.

Swiggy's cheeky tweet

"2423 condoms have been delivered via @SwiggyInstamart so far, looks like there are more than 22 players playing tonight. @DurexIndia," they tweeted along with a wobbly eyes emoticon. And ever since, social media has become a playfield for jokes and memes. "Any update on coconut oil?" asked one user. "Not counting the number of people who don't use condoms," another user wrote.

2423 condoms have been delivered via @SwiggyInstamart so far, looks like there are more than 22 players playing tonight ? @DurexIndia — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023

Social media erupts

"Still you guys will deliver it late," commented a twitter user. "Looks like we need burnol too for CSK when GT lifts the trophy," another twitterati wrote. "Seems like a Flat Pitch and Players are Hitting Sixes," was one more comment. "So the other 2401 players aren't banking on good deliveries" asked a social media user.

"It seems the outfield is going to be very wet," read one more comment. "There are fans and then there are fans.." another one commented. Coming back to the IPL final, CSK won the match with the last ball and clinched the winners' trophy for the fifth time.