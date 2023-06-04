Congratulations are in order as Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s one of the most prominent batters Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his lady love Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday night. The CSK player took to his social media handle and shared the first photos from his big day on Instagram.

He captioned the image, "From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!"

As soon as the pictures went netizens couldn't hold their excitement and have gone gaga over the adorable pictures from the ceremony.

The cricketing fraternity blessed the couple.

Shikar Dhawan wrote, "Congrats to both of you."

Ambati Rayudu mentioned, "Congratulations Rutu and Utkarsha.."

Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma among others dropped heart emojis.

CSK wins IPL 2023

The week started on a winning note when CSK won the IPL for the fifth time. After rain playing the spoilsport last Sunday and Monday, and finally on May 31, 2023, CSK lifted the trophy after Jadeja hit six and four in the last two balls thus making a historic win for the yellow team. Chennai chased down the revised target of 171 in 15 overs. Gaikwad contributed 26 off 16 in the chase.

Ruturaj had even shared a picture with Utkarsha on one side and MS Dhoni on the other after CSK's win last week.

As per reports, Gaikwad was named as one of the standby players in India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. But due to his wedding, he was subsequently replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The CSK batter has played over 52 matches and has scored 1797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. Gaikwad has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*.

Utkarsha (Mrs. Rutu) taking blessing of Dhoni ?❤️?. So Cute and Adorable??? pic.twitter.com/o5xH5RHMew — Sai Vamshi Patlolla (@sai_vamshi21) June 1, 2023

Who is Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife Utkarsha Pawar?

Gaikwad's wife Utkarsha is also a cricketer, who represents Maharashtra on the domestic circuit. An all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm-medium-fast, Utkarsha has reportedly been playing cricket from the age of 11. The 24-year-old, however, last played a match more than a year ago, in November 2021 against Punjab in a senior Women's ODI Trophy game.