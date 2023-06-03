"Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina..." These famous lyrics from legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan and his actress-wife, Jaya Bachchan's film Abhimaan is all about love, commitment, and purity of marriage and life.

Bollywood's one of the most loved couples Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are celebrating their golden jubilee anniversary. The duo tied the knot on June 3, 1973, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple had their share of ups and downs but the couple and now after 50 years of being together the couple is an inspiration to many.

Let's take a look at their glorious love story that will reinstate your faith in love and marriage.

When did their eyes meet

As per various media reports, Jaya Bhaduri and Amitabh Bachchan's first meeting was at the Pune Film Institute. Amitabh Bachchan arrived there with some other actors and director K.Abbas. At that time, Amitabh Bachchan was still a struggling actor. Jaya Bachchan was a big star back then.

When they first met

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri had seen each other but they never really officially met till they were introduced to each other by Hrishikesh Mukherjee on the sets of Guddi.

In an interview, Jaya Bachchan shared that she was impressed by Amitabh Bachchan when she first met him because he was Harivanshrai Bachchan's son. She shared that she always felt that he was different and will make it big in the industry. Jaya Bachchan also shared that she had fallen in love with him very soon.

Amitabh Bachchan along with his friends had planned to go to London if his movie Zanjeer worked at the box office. It was a big hit.

Amitabh Bachchan decided to take his relationship with Jaya to the next level and proposed to her for marriage. She instantly said yes and then he talked to Jaya Bhaduri's parents about marriage. They too approved it.

Veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan shared how her husband, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, didn't want her to work regular hours after marriage. She said this in the podcast of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, What the Hell Navya. Jaya and Navya were joined on the show, as always, by Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The subject of the new episode was 'Modern Love: Romance & Regrets'.

When Navya asked Jaya about her love story, the actor shared how before marrying her, Amitabh Bachchan had one condition. "We had decided we will marry in October because by then my work would have reduced. But he had told me, 'I definitely don't want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people," Jaya recalled.

Later, Amitabh and Jaya welcomed their first child, Shweta Bachchan on March 17, 1974. However, their family got completed after they embraced parenthood for the second time and welcomed their son, Abhishek Bachchan on February 5, 1976. And now, Amitabh and Jaya are loving grandparents to their grandkids, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan. And now, as the couple completed 50 years of marital bliss, their daughter, Shweta dropped an unseen glimpse to wish them on their special day.

Shweta Bachchan shares a throwback picture of her parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on their 50th wedding anniversary.

On June 2, 2023, Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle and wished her parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, their 50th wedding anniversary. Sharing a beautiful black and white picture, Shweta wrote, "Happy 50th parents now you're Golden."

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan thanked one and all for their wishes for him and Jaya Bachchan. He wrote, "June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come .."