Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is known for her sartorial choices and OTT (over-the-top) styling, the actress has time and again grabbed headlines either for her social media posts, her outfits or her interviews. The actress walked the red carpet at Cannes where she wore a crocodile-shaped neckpiece along with a hot pink gown that made heads turn.

Afterwich she also opted for a peacock-printed outfit that was loved by her fans and followers. Amist all the love, Urvashi has to often bear the brunt of trolls.

Recently, several media reports claimed she acquired an extravagant four-story bungalow in the opulent Juhu neighborhood of Mumbai, making it her new abode. Situated in close proximity to the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's residence, the stunning property is the epitome of grandeur and elegance.

Reports further claimed that her new abode was approximately ₹190 crore. Not just this, it was also reported that the building which has been bought by Urvashi is next to late filmmaker Yash Chopra's house which is reportedly worth ₹190 crore. The actor's new house is believed to be a four-storey bungalow with lavish amenities

Urvashi buying a new plus house of her own in Mumbai raised eyebrows and soon the news spread like wildfire.

Is this true? Did Urvashi buy a new bungalow worth 190 cr?

As soon as the news reached her other Meera Rautela, the actor's mother who is also quite active on social media set the record straight and slammed a publication for printing fake news about her daughter moving into an exorbitantly priced home.

Meera Rautela slams the publication and clarifies her stance

On Instagram Meera Rautela shared the screenshot of the headline of a news article with the term 'FAKE' scrawled across it. She dismissed s the claims of her daughter buying a flat. She further captioned the post in Hindi, which translates to, 'Inshallah, such a day will come soon.. and all #news #channel's prayers will be accepted. Ameen".

Take a look

Professional front

Urvashi's recent film Inspector Avinash starring Randeep Hooda is streaming on Jio Cinema. She was last seen in Telugu film Agent's dance number Wild Saala in a special appearance.

Urvashi Rautela became a popular face after winning the title of Miss Diva Universe 2015. She made her acting debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great (2013) and appeared in films like Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016), Hate Story 4 (2018) and Pagalpanti (2019).