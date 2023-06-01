Congratulations are in order as the Ambani family Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani welcomed their second child on Wednesday, a baby girl. The baby girl's arrival makes Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani grandparents for the third time.

During her pregnancy, Shloka had been seen visiting the Siddhivinayak temple.

Ambani family hasn't announced the name of the baby girl, however, expected to make an announcement anytime soon.

As soon as the news was out, members of the Ambani family as well as the Piramal family have been spotted leaving their Antilia building with his tight security and as soon as that reached H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre to visit the new mum and her baby paparazzi clicked the family.

After a few hours, Mukesh Ambani's huge entourage of cars sure was also seen leaving the hospital, with numerous police cars around his Rolls Royce.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani already have a son named Prithvi Ambani, who recently turned two. They welcomed their first child, a son named Prithvi, in December 2020. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got married in 2019.

Celebs who visted Shloka Mehta

Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the hospital visiting the parents.