Lord Ram in Hindu mythology holds a very special place in devotees' hearts, he is worshipped not just by elders but his preaching and saying are also followed by GENZ and millennials. A lot of filmmakers and actors have had their way of telling Lord Ram's story. The love, faith, trust, turmoil and hardships of Lord Ram and Sita are often given as an example in many households. Every actor over the years be it on TV or Bollywood has nuanced and aced the role of Lord Ram in his way. Their body language or dialogue delivery might differ but the portrayal of the character and the feelings and emotions attached whole essaying the pivotal role is in itself a blessing.

We have seen mythological shows made on TV, and now Bollywood gets its biggest magnum opus Adipurush which stars Prabhas as Lord Raghav. Before we take you through how Prabhas aced the role of Lord Ram, let's take a look at four notable portrayals of Lord Ram on-screen.

From Ram Charan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Arun Govil, and Prabhas, here are a few celebs who have captivated us with the look of Lord Ram on screen.

Arun Govil in Ramayan

Arun Govil's portrayal of Lord Ram in the iconic television series Ramayan remains etched in the hearts of millions. His portrayal showcased the virtues and values associated with Lord Ram.

Gurmeet Choudhary in Ramayan

Gurmeet Choudhary's portrayal of Lord Ram in the popular television show Ramayan garnered immense love and adoration from viewers. The actor who has now forayed into Bollywood and has starred in several music videos to date is recognised for his role as Ram with a crazy fan following.

Ram Charan in RRR

Ram Charan's versatility and acting prowess was lauded in RRR, he portrayed the role of Lord Ram with panache and the nuances of the character hooked the audience's attention throughout the movie. The film's song "Naatu Naatu" even won an Oscar. The film RRR also stars Jr.NTR.

Prabhas in Adipirush

Prabhas is all set to portray Lord Ram in the highly anticipated movie Adipurush. His captivating look and powerful on-screen persona have already generated immense excitement among fans. With Prabhas' talent and dedication, his portrayal promises to be a remarkable interpretation of the beloved character. The first song of the film Jai Shri Ram is a divine chant that will be played at various religious functions and in temples on various occasions. Two days back the makers dropped the song Ram Siya Ram, which has also garnered rave reviews. Fans are now waiting with bated breath for the film to release on June 16, 2023.

Nitish Bhardwaj

Nitish Bhardwaj essayed the role of Lord Krishna. Not many know that Nitish Bhardwaj also played Lord Ram in one of the versions, where Smriti Irani played the role of Sita.

Gagan Malik

In the serial, 'Sankat Mochan Mahavali Hanuman', Gagan Malik played the character of Lord Ram.

Ashish Sharma

In the show, Siya Ke Ram, Madirakshi Mundle essayed the role of Goddess Sita and Ashish Sharma playing as Lord Rama, and Karthik Jayaram as Raavan.