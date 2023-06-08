After a sensational and thrilling inning in IPL, team India is leaving no stone unturned to win the World Test Championship finale against Australia at Oval India. With few runs here and there, day one hasn't been too favourable for Team India.

The opening day of the final was rather unfortunate for the Indian bowlers. The Indian team could only rejoice for a few moments after three wickets, after which it was Travis Head and Steve Smith that were dominating the field.

Angry Rohit Sharma hurls abuse at Cheteshwar Pujara on the opening day of the WTC final against Australia

This did irk fans as well as hardcore cricket fanatics. In fact, Rohit Sharma who doesn't really show much on the field, almost dod what we have seen Virat Kohli doing most of the time.

Rohit Sharma will play cricket today? pic.twitter.com/bJ2bxi44qu — Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) June 8, 2023

To everyone's surprise, frustrated Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lost his calm and hurled abuses at the team on Day 1.

Now no one will appreciate Rohit Sharma Captaincy For giving Mohammad Shami another over! pic.twitter.com/SxQIf6Jm3J — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) June 8, 2023

It so happened that while changing the field in the second session of the day, the 36-year-old yelled at one of his teammates Cheteshwar Pujara. 'Kya Kar rahe ho b*********d' (What are you doing along with the foul word), a report in Sports Tak mentioned.

Cheeky from Rohit Sharma to escape from the DRS review. pic.twitter.com/GFo5o5Lef9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 8, 2023

The video of Rohit Sharma pointing at the fielders and telling them to keep a close eye on the boundary along with him shouting at the boys has gone viral on social media.

In fact, Indian bowlers have been heavily criticized for their lacklustre performance.

Play In Progress ( Day 2 - Final )

India elected to field

The score of Australia at the moment is 383/5 (97.4)

Batting by: Alex Carey 8 (14)

Bowling Umesh Yadav 0/60 (16), Shardul Thakur * 2/75 (18.1)

Play In Progress ( Day 2 - Final )

Overview of Day 1

Travis Head scored a century while Steve Smith inched closer to his own ton as Australia remained in control against India at the end of Day 1.

Earlier, Australia had scored 73/2 at lunch at the Oval on Wednesday. Usman Khawaja fell for a duck.

India and Australia are competing in Test cricket as they face off in the second World Test Championship Final.

Day 2 is crucial for both teams as it can very well define the fate of the final.