The women at the forefront
It takes immense amount of effort and planning to be able to qualify for, let alone excel to referee, in a practice or sport not belonging to the home country. Applauding the efforts and the achievement, Nouf Al-Marwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, said she was proud that Abdulrasheed was also one of the participants of the Saudi team, and she'll be competing for the first time in an international championship.
However, the road till here has not been easy. Nouf Al-Marwaai also said that unrelenting efforts had gone into ensuring that more Saudis became certified referees so they could work at local, regional and international competitions. "With the increasing number of yoga practitioners and professionals in all parts of the Kingdom, there has been an urgent need to equip national cadres of male and female referees to supervise the arbitration of local championships."
She also said, that extensive training was provided to young cadres through different measures. "To achieve this goal, the Saudi Yoga Committee hosted experts from the Asian Yoga Federation to qualify young cadres of both sexes through training courses and intensive training for referees." The Mt Everest International Yoga Championship, into its second edition, has been organized by the Nepal Yoga Association and International Yoga Sports Federation.
The pioneer of yoga in Saudi Arabia
Nouf Al-Marwaai, Saudi Arabia's first certified yoga teacher, and a Padma Shree awardee has been intensively involved in both promoting and redefining the practice in Arab countries. As the head of the Saudi Yoga Committee, her past efforts include bringing yoga to delegates from 11 Arab countries through workshops. "Everybody should have access to this practice to enhance the quality of their life," she said in the past while in India. Preferring to call yoga a "wellness sport," Nouf Al-Marwaai was awarded the Padma Shree in 2018.