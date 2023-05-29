Dhoni is not just an Indian cricketer-wicket-keeper, he is an emotion, thousands of people gathered to watch Dhoni bat and play on the field for the last time at Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL final that a supposed to happen from 7. 30 Pm onwards on May 28, 2023.

However, the rain God didn't want Dhoni to bid adieu and it played spoilsport, the match couldn't happen due to rain and is now scheduled for today which is May 29, 2023, which is a reserve day. The final IPL match between CSK and GT commences at 7. 30 PM today.

Both the teams will play 20 overs each today if it doesn't rain and the weather is feasible for the game.

The Umpires are here with the latest update on the rain delay ?️



Hear what they have to say ? #TATAIPL | #CSKvGT | #Final pic.twitter.com/qG6LVj4uvh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

A nasty altercation happened between a female spectator and a police officer on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, thousands of fans who waited with bathed breath to watch the match eagerly despite heavy showers, couldn't control their temper as a rather shocking incident went viral.

Adding to the fuss at the stadium, a video capturing a woman pushing a policeman in the stands has gone viral online.

Although it's unknown what transpired between the two, the incident went viral on social media and sparked divisive responses from users.

Onlookers reacted to the furore.

This woman slapped and hit this male officer like anything and the helpless guy couldn't do anything. Is this woman empowerment? pic.twitter.com/m4sMZg0Lds — ∆ (@TheNaziLad) May 28, 2023

MSD fandom is huge and most of the fans in the weather battled everything just to watch Mahi play. Needless to say, there can't be any big occasion when Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes the field. However, a rather unusual picture showed up on the stadium's screen ahead of the IPL 2023 final, an image from the venue has created quite a buzz among the netizens

In the image, the giant screen showed 'Runner up Chennai Super Kings' written on it and is going viral on social media, creating a ruckus, this irked fans on social media users as well as in the stadium.

'CSK Runner Up' viral image on Narendra Modi Stadium giant screen irks netizens

Amidst all rain, tempers soaring high due to match delay, and the image showing CSK as runner-up, social media had one more reason to start meme fest. Shraddha Kapooer was in the studio and most of her film sweunces have rains, tajing that as conet social media ueres started said Shraddha was the reason for the unprecedented rains.

When you accidentally upload the climax of the movie instead of the trailer pic.twitter.com/raqMEXDoPR — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 28, 2023

The actress too took to her social media reacting to this gesture by the fans, with emojis of laughter!

Weather prediction for Monday

There is a prediction of a thunderstorm around 5 PM IST, expected to last about an hour. But there is no forecast for rain during match hours, implying a full possibility of a 20-over match.

A social media shared gow fans eagerly waited for te match to begin. The sea of DHoni fans and crowd were chanting. "Vande Mataram".

What if the match doesn't happen on the reserve day?

The rules for the cut-off time on Reserve Day remain the same as it was for Sunday. 9:35 PM IST will be the time when overs will start getting reduced with a possibility of a five-overs contest as late as 12:06 AM IST. Further down, there will be a chance to settle the matter with a Super Over for which the outfield and the pitch must be ready latest by 1.20 AM IST.

In case there is no play possible on the Reserve Day as well, the team that finished higher on the points table at the end of the 70-match league phase will be announced as the winner. This means, Gujarat Titans, who had bagged a top-od-the-table finish after their assigned 14 games in the league stage, will take home the trophy ahead of second-placed CSK.

Deja vu moment for Dhoni and his fans

The moment officials called it suspended for the day, fans and cricket enthusiasts were reminded of MS Dhoni's last international match. At that time also when India faced New Zealand on July 10,2019 , in the semifinal of ODI World Cup.

The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/d3DrPVrIVD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

Seeing this, fans started speculating it to be MS Dhoni's last IPL match, terming it a "Deja Vu".