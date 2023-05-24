IPL 2023 is nearing its finale and in just it will be revealed who will lift the IPL trophy, the first team to roar to the finale is MS Dhoni-led CSK. Undoubtedly, cricket fans, his family and the nation knew that CSK would definitely reach the finals. Whether it will win or not is what the time will tell.

How much did CSK score

With a 15-run win over defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored in the match with 60 off 44 balls before cameos from the Chennai middle-order batters guided the home team to 172-7.

Emotions in plenty



Moments of elation, pure joy and the feeling of making it to the Final of #TATAIPL 2023



Watch it all here

The big win

As soon as it was announced and shown on the screen that CSK had won fireworks went off over the Marina Beach skyline as the loud chants for the Thala filled the stands.

Apart from the crowd cheering up, there were two people who were jumping with joy was Dhoni's wife Sakshi and Ziva.

In the last leg of the T20 championship, both Sakshi and Ziva have been with the side, cheering for them from the stands. Amid the celebration, Ziva kissed Sakshi to display her affection towards her parents.

Ziva then hugs Hardik Pandya and is seen shaking hands with him. She then met her father Dhoni and they shared a candid chat.

Dhoni was seen signing the jerseys of GT players. Hardik congratulated Dhoni.

Take a look at these priceless moments

Is this Dhoni's last IPL?

At the post-match presentation, when MS Dhoni was asked about CSK qualifying for another final, he said: "IPL is too big to say it's just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it's 10. I won't say it's just another final. It's hard work of 2 months."

Dhoni averred, "I don't know (back next year?) - I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now? I'll always be there for CSK, where it's playing or something outside."

CSK await the winner of Qualifier 2 for the clash on May 28.