In a significant development, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has expressed his willingness to engage in discussions with ace wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, who have been leading protests against Wrestling Federation Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The talks took place today at Thakur's residence, following a late-night invitation extended to the wrestlers via Twitter. In a social media post past midnight on Wednesday, Thakur stated, "The government is open to having a dialogue with the wrestlers regarding their concerns. I have once again extended an invitation to them for this purpose."

The meeting, which lasted for over two hours and concluded after midnight, was attended by Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, accompanied by several coaches. When approached for comment, Bajrang Punia informed our publication, "We had a meeting with the Home Minister. I am unable to provide further details at this time."

The ongoing protests by some of India's top wrestlers, including the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, have been taking place in the national capital for over a month. The demonstrators are demanding the immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and misconduct.

As reported by our publication on Friday, the Delhi Police filed two First Information Reports against Singh on April 28. These reports reveal instances of demanding "sexual favors" in exchange for professional assistance, approximately 15 incidents of sexual harassment (including 10 instances of inappropriate touching and molestation, such as running hands over breasts and touching the navel), as well as several cases of intimidation and stalking.

Meeting with Home Minister

The allegations have been supported by one Olympian and a Commonwealth gold medalist. Furthermore, the Delhi Police has recorded statements from around 125 potential witnesses across four states as part of their investigation.

During the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, the wrestlers highlighted the status of the ongoing investigation into the allegations against Singh. They emphasized the need for a prompt and robust filing of charges. The Home Minister reportedly stressed the importance of following due process.

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), stated on Tuesday that the farmers' union has not withdrawn its support for the wrestlers. At the wrestlers' request, the union has temporarily postponed the planned demonstration against Singh, which was scheduled for June 9.

"We were informed about the recent meeting with Mr. Shah and have maintained close contact with the wrestlers. We have been advised to avoid major protests or demonstrations," Tikait remarked.

Mahapanchayat to support

During a 'Mahapanchayat' gathering in Kurukshetra on Friday, Tikait had announced his intention to stage a protest in Delhi, demanding the immediate arrest of Singh. The farmer leader also warned of escalating the agitation and bringing the protesting wrestlers back to Jantar Mantar in Delhi if the government fails to take action against the head of the wrestling body.