Amid the opening the new parliament building on Sunday, a dramatic turn of events unfolded at Jantar Mantar as protesting wrestlers, including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Sangeeta Phogat, were detained by the Delhi Police.

The athletes had defiantly leaped over police barricades, aiming to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building in Delhi. Police have also removed the tents from the protest site.

A senior police official justified the detentions, citing the violation of law and order. "Legal action will be initiated as per law," emphasized the official.

However, the authorities later announced their release. Malik had boldly expressed her determination to continue the fight for justice at Jantar Mantar. But the protesters were barred from returning to Jantar Mantar, with the police dismantling their demonstration site now.

CMs, leaders condemn arrests

These actions have drawn criticism from various quarters, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning the necessity of a new Parliament building if it fails to deliver justice to the wrestlers' cause.

"We as humans and Indians should stand with them and voice their concerns. They have made Indians proud by winning medals for us and we should make them feel proud to be Indians," Siddaramaiah said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the arrest of the protesting wrestlers.

Rahul Gandhi took to social media, lambasting the government for suppressing the voices of the people on the streets. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: "The coronation is over - the 'arrogant king' is crushing the voice of the people on the streets!", attaching a video of the manhandling of the protesting wrestlers by the Delhi Police.

Mamata Banerjee denounced the alleged mistreatment of the wrestlers, condemning the Union government for its autocratic approach towards those who have brought honor to the nation.

The Mahila Kisan Union, a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, on Sunday condemned the manhandling and "illegal" arrest of Olympian wrestlers, hundreds of farmers, elderly women, and social workers, protesting at Jantar Mantar, by Delhi Police.

Jalandhar-based Mahila Kisan Union President Rajwinder Kaur Raju, who reached the Jantar Mantar with women members, said instead of providing justice to the daughters of the country who were demanding justice against sexual harassment, the BJP government is "oppressing, torturing and persecuting" the women.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers have been staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his immediate arrest.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too condemned the police action against the wrestlers."Such behavior with our sportspersons who increase the honor of the country is very wrong and condemnable," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

On Sunday, tensions had heightened as Vinesh Phogat, along with her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat, and other wrestlers, made an attempt to breach the security barricades. This led to a clash, with both protesters and police officers engaging in pushing and shoving.

Later all wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and their supporters were detained and removed from the protest site. However, they were released by evening.

