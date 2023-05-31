Sunday's disturbing visuals of Delhi Police manhandling India's top women wrestlers has made many question the system; others their next move. The women were dragged, lifted off the road and almost shoved into police vans when they tried crossing the barricades around the new Parliament building.

What next for Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik who have been slapped with charges of rioting. It's been close to five months since India's top women wrestlers have been seeking action against and arrest of WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging sexual harassment at his hands at different points of time in their career.

Ironically, the Delhi Police detained the Olympic medalists instead. Apart from filing cases of rioting against the wrestlers before releasing them later in the night, the police also cleared out their protest site. The wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23 against MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

After Supreme Court's intervention, an FIR was registered against Brij Bhushan Singh but no arrest has been made till date. On May 4, Supreme Court Bench, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, closed the proceedings in the case as it said the call for FIR had been answered.

They will return to protest again?

The issue is far from over though, with the wrestlers determined to return to the protest site. Former India all rounder Irfan Pathan said a solution to the issue should be found immediately. As the wrestlers still contemplate their next move, they continue to get support from the wrestling community and from several netizens on social media. Delhi Police action was strongly condemned by several political, film and sports personalities.

To protest against Delhi Police's rough behaviour and manhandling, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik reached Haridwar to immerse their sporting medals in the Ganga, but changed plans and left the Ganga ghats.

Meanwhile, the protest site at Jantar Mantar has been cleared off with Delhi Police clearing off tents, mattresses and other items and barring wrestlers from demonstrating there.

Why the wrestlers not happy with 'Oversight Committee'?

It is unlikely now that government or anyone else will be able to make wrestlers call off their stir like in January, when the six-member committee for formed. Headed by boxing champion Mary Kom, the Oversight Committee was given four weeks to come up with its findings, however it submitted its report in the first week of April itself. The committee has since been disbanded and the major findings of the report include setting up of an Internal Complaints Committee and need for more transparency between federation and its stakeholders.

Down but not out

After their release, one of the protesting wrestlers said, "We will let you know our next move. We are still gathering ourselves." Their next move also depends on what are the options ahead of the wrestlers? With strong support from several sections of the general public and sporting community, they are likely to resume their protest.