Indian cricketer MS Dhoni who led the Chennai Super Kings lifted the coveted trophy for the fifth time in the recently concluded IPL 2023, Needless to say, former Indian captain and has a huge fan following. The batsman-wicketkeeper is not only known for his cricketing expertise but also has a heart of gold. His humility and nature have time and again won millions of hearts.

Ms Dhoni obliges a fan for a selfie at a traffic signal in Mumbai

Recently, the cricketer who returned to Mumbai after winning IPL for CSK was spotted in Mumbai.

On Thursday, Dhoni obliged a fan's request for a selfie on the streets of Mumbai at a traffic signal.

A video of Dhoni has gone viral that shows the 41-year-old cricketer sitting in a car next to the driver's seat and a fan was on his scooter and fan happened to see Dhoni when he turned, the ecstatic fan couldn't contain his happiness and requested Dhoni for a selfie, to which Dhoni happily obliged. Dhoni was seen smiling as the paps snapped him with their zoom camera lenses.

A paparazzo has shared a video of the same on his Instagram profile

As soon as the video of MS Dhoni went viral, netizens praised the sports star for being kind and humble.

A user wrote, "What a humble and beautiful smile."

Another wrote, "Dream of every Msdian."

The third one said, "Dhoni's Smile."

For the unversed, the IPL summit clash, which was originally slated to be played on Sunday, was pushed to the subsequent day as rain played spoilsport in Gujarat on the day of the final encounter.

The game was pushed to the reserve day and once again rain played the spoilsport. However on May 30, 2023, past midnight, CSK played limited overs and had to chase 171 against GT and as luck had it along with millions of fans' prayers, CSK won the match. Emotions were high as fans witnessed Dhoni getting teary-eyed, Dhoni's daughter praying and Jadeja's wife got emotional and hugged him on the field.