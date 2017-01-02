Sports News
Premier Badminton League 2017: Hunters' Carolina Marin sparkles to beat Smashers' PV Sindhu in opening match
News Roundup: Interest rates compared after Modi's speech, Pak to file dossier against India and more
Aircel Chennai Open 2017: Complete list of matches from the round of 32
UFC: Top 5 fighters to look forward to in 2017
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab want all-Indian support staff; impact of Modi's Make in India plan?
New Year surprise: India's Somdev Devvarman retires from tennis
Watch Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017 Live: PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin live streaming and TV information
Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live football match: Premier League live streaming, TV info
Watch Big Bash League 2016-17 LIVE: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder live streaming and TV information
Cricket news: Pakistan could take legal action against India for not playing bilateral Test series
Liverpool vs Manchester City full highlights: Watch Wijnaldum' goal help Jurgen Klopp's team end 2016 on a high
Watch Big Bash League 2016-17 LIVE: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming and TV information
Pro Wrestling League season 2: Schedule, matches, TV guide, teams, dates, time and venue
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017: Date, time, TV guide, venue
