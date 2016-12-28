Sports News
Who is the best batsman in world cricket today: Kohli, Root or Smith? See what this England pacer has to say
Global Soccer Awards 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo wins another award this year
Play
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been declared player of the year at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on 27 December. The Portuguese national has had a phenomenal year, winning Euro 2016 with Portugal, the Champions League and Club World Cup with Real Madrid, as well as the being awarded the Ballon dOr. In his message via video link, Ronaldo told the audience that it had been his best year ever, but that he wanted to do it all again next year.
Dec 28, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo declared player of the year at Globe Soccer Awards
Premier Badminton League 2017: Chennai excluded from this season's tournament
Watch Big Bash League 2016-17 live: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat live streaming and TV info
Vijay Goel slams appointment of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as IOA Life President
India cricket schedule 2017: All the fixtures, series and matches for Team India in the New Year
Australia vs Pakistan: Azhar Ali scores magnificent double ton, Twitter applauds the opener
PV Sindhu outlines her 2017 plans, wants to win major badminton titles including World Championships
Swansea City sack Bob Bradley: Who will replace the American?
Liverpool vs Manchester City: After dispatching Stoke, Klopp says bring on Guardiola's men
Liverpool vs Stoke City highlights: Watch all the goals as the Reds turn on the style again
John Cena return live streaming: Watch WWE SmackDown live online, on TV
[PHOTOS] Pro Wrestling League season 2: Geeta, Babita, Mahavir Singh Phogat unveil UP Dangal!
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream