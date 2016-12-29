Sports News
New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said on 26 December that losing Wilfried Zaha to the African Cup of nations would be a massive blow. Zaha made his England debut in 2012, but switched allegiance to the Ivory Coast in November 2016 after being overlooked for the England squad. If the Ivory Coast were to reach the final, Zaha would be absent for five weeks.
Dec 28, 2016
Wilfried Zaha trip to Africa Cup of Nations would be a massive blow says Crystal Palace boss Sam Alldardyce
Five-time Olympic Champion and the first British Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement on 28 December. Wiggins made the announcement via a Facebook post, and said he had fulfilled a childhood aspiration of making a career out of the sport.
Dec 28, 2016
Sir Bradley Wiggins retires aged 36
City have struggled defensively this season, leading talks of a transfer in the upcoming transfer window but the former Bayern Munich manager insists that he is more inclined to signing a full back than a centre-back.
Dec 28, 2016
Manchester City transfer targets: Who will the club sign in January?
