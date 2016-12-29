Sports News

Sir Bradley Wiggins retires aged 36 Play

Sir Bradley Wiggins retires aged 36

Five-time Olympic Champion and the first British Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement on 28 December. Wiggins made the announcement via a Facebook post, and said he had fulfilled a childhood aspiration of making a career out of the sport. Dec 28, 2016
