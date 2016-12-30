Sports News
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp wants to eliminate returning Sergio Agueros supply when the two teams play each other on 31 December. Aguero returns after serving a four-match ban for violent conduct to play against second-placed Liverpool. Manchester City have not won in the Premier League at Anfield since May 2003.
Dec 30, 2016
Jurgen Klopp wants to cut off Sergio Agueros supply for Liverpool vs Man City game
American Ronda Rousey makes weight on 29 December for her much-anticipated return to the octagon against Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Both fighters weighed in at 135lbs, before they stared each other down in front of the Las Vegas audience. Rouseys loss to Holly Holm last year at UFC 193 was one of the more stunning upsets in mixed martial arts history and the 29-year-old has all but disappeared for the past year.
Dec 30, 2016
Ronda Rousey weighs in ahead of UFC return
Mauricio Pochettino made four major signings in the summer, and there could be a few more when it re-opens in January.
Dec 30, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur transfer targets: Who will the club sign in January?
