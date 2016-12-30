Sports News

Ronda Rousey weighs in ahead of UFC return Play

Ronda Rousey weighs in ahead of UFC return

American Ronda Rousey makes weight on 29 December for her much-anticipated return to the octagon against Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Both fighters weighed in at 135lbs, before they stared each other down in front of the Las Vegas audience. Rouseys loss to Holly Holm last year at UFC 193 was one of the more stunning upsets in mixed martial arts history and the 29-year-old has all but disappeared for the past year. Dec 30, 2016
Prev 465 466 467 468 469 470 471 472 473 474 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR