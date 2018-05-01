Chennai Super Kings couldn't have asked for better on their return from a two-year hiatus. The Men in Yellow are making heads turn in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 not just with their on-field performances but also with their 'super kids' who are traveling with their daddies across the country.

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva has been winning hearts for quite some time now but the addition of Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia and Harbhajan Singh's girl Hinaya Singh has only added more charm to the Super Kids squad.

It seems the super kids are helping the Super Kings relax during their time off the field. Notably, the Men in Yellow have been dealing with a lot of pressure as most of their matches have gone down the wire.

The father trio, despite their busy schedule, is finding time to capture some memorable moments and share it with their fans on social media.

Dhoni took to Instagram on Monday, April 30 to post a video of Ziva nonchalantly dancing at what seemed to be a hotel room. The CSK skipper captioned the video: "Dances better than the father at least," leaving quite a few of his fans in splits.

Dhoni also shared a video of himself doing "Daddy's duties" to Ziva, the day after he smashed a match-winning half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Harbhajan shared a cute video of his daughter helping him with training drills ahead of CSK's home against Delhi Daredevils on Monday, April 30.

Raina has also been keeping his fans informed about the super kids. The left-handed batsman posted a photo of Ziva and Gracia watching the highlights of the previous day's match and captioned it: "The new BFF in town".

Ziva, Gracia and Hinaya were also seen playing together at the team hotel. Check out the photos and videos below.

The new BFF in town!! Gracia and Ziva??Currently busy looking at last night's match highlights on their tablets? #DigitalWorld #TwoLittlePrincess #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/hKJjbkO7z6 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 26, 2018

With 12 points from eight matches, CSK are sitting pretty on top of the eight-team table. The two-time champions, who outclassed Delhi Daredevils Monday, April 30, will travel to Kolkata for their away game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, May 3.