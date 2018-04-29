Chennai Super Kings may have lost the match to Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 28, in Pune. Chennai set a total of 169/5, and Rohit Sharma's 56 helped the MI team chase down the target in 19.4 overs.

Although Chennai lost, the team hasn't lost their supporters' love. While many fans took to social media platform to shower their favorite team with support last night, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva continued to chant for her daddy and his team Sunday, April 29.

The captain of the CSK team took to Instagram to share three adorable videos of the three-year-old cheering for the yellow team. The cute video shows Ziva blowing kisses after chanting, "CSK" before adding, "Papa come on."

In the next video, she cheers Chennai Super Kings and blows a kiss to show her love for the team.

MSD also went on to share a video of the young internet sensation dancing to an English song. The collection of videos are shared by the cricketer with a caption, "Dances better than the father atleast." Well, who are we to argue.

The collection of videos were shared a day after he shared a video informing his fans about his "daddy duties." The ace sports star was seen drying his daughter's hair while she stood with absolute discipline.

Ziva has undoubtedly been the star of IPL 2018. The young star child was seen making hilarious faces with Shah Rukh Khan during a Chennai Super Kings match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. She also made the headlines for her adorable video wherein she demanded her father attended her immediately so that she could hug him, while the match was going on.

The baby girl is seen almost in every match CSK plays. She is accompanying her mother, Sakshi, and the Chennai Super Kings players during their tour of the tournament.