Arsene Wenger has reiterated that Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal after confirming that the former Barcelona forward will delay his return to training due to an illness.
Jul 30, 2017
Arsene Wenger addresses Alexis Sanchezs future at Arsenal
Mohammad Amir, after serving his five-years cricket ban for spot-fixing, has come back into international cricket with a bang.
Jul 30, 2017
Mohammad Amir loves India: His praise for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli proves it
Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha and two others were involved in a FIFA session at their hotel rooms after India completed a huge win over Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday, July 29.
Jul 30, 2017
How Indian cricket team is unwinding after Galle Test win over Sri Lanka
Pat Cash has given his reasons suggesting why Djokovic will take time for his to get going after he makes a comeback in 2018.
Jul 30, 2017
Can Novak Djokovic make stunning comeback like Roger Federer? This tennis legend says NO
This Arsenal vs Sevilla Emirates Cup clash will be Gunners last game before they face mighty Chelsea in the Community shield next weekend.
Jul 30, 2017
Arsenal vs Sevilla live streaming, team news: Watch Emirates Cup 2017 live on TV, online
Sebastian Vettel along with teammate Kimi Raikkonen sealed a Ferrari front row lockout at Hungaroring for Sunday's race.
Jul 30, 2017
Formula 1 2017 live streaming: Watch Hungarian Grand Prix on TV, online
If the transfer is taking place, Barcelona need to do it early as they will also need time to find his replacement. Philippe Coutinho, Dele Alli and Marco Verratti have been linked to the Spanish giants.
Jul 30, 2017
Neymar closer to Barcelona exit? This is how PSG plan to unveil him in Paris or Doha
Sudha, who was among the three Asian Athletics champions to have not featured in AFI's initial list of 24 athletes, finds her name in Indian team released by IAAF.
Jul 30, 2017
No PU Chitra despite AFI's backing; Sudha Singh in Indian team for IAAF World Championships
Interview: FIBA Asia Cup 2017 win new beginning for women's basketball in India, says skipper Anitha Paul Durai
El Clasico International Champions Cup 2017 live streaming: Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV, online
UFC 214 fight card, time, how to watch: Cormier vs Jones 2 live streaming & TV information
Neymar's PSG contract details emerge as Barcelona exit looks imminent
Last year's runners-up Super Gillies play their first home match of the season after beating Thiruvallur Veerans in the tournament opener.
Jul 29, 2017
Chepauk Super Gillies vs Kovai Kings live streaming: Watch TNPL 2017 on TV, online
Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel has specifically asked the Athletics Federation of India to include Chitra in the India team for the IAAF World Championships.
Jul 29, 2017
Kerala's PU Chitra confirmed to compete at World Championships 2017 in 1500m race
