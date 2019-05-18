The love and bromance between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers has been there for all to see. The two batsmen, considered as among the best ever in limited overs cricket, have been teammates in Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for many years and their bonding has moved to the next level. Their friendship goes not only beyond the field but has also encompassed their respective families.

In a revealing interview, the former Proteas batsman said that his and Virat's family have grown close to each other. In fact, the level of comfort between the two is so much that, according to AB, they can happily live together in a big room.

"We are neighbors. If it wasn't for the mosquitoes here, we would've left our doors open and probably would've shared a big room. Anushka's here all the time, my family is there, the kids are running around. The kids were knocking on his door, early in the morning waking him up," said the man nicknamed Mr 360 for his ability to hit the ball around the ground.

He even talked about the devotion that the Indian captain has shown towards their friendship. "I'm scared of saying anything to him now because. If I say like, 'Oh, I like your shoes.' The next minute he organizes me those shoes. I'm like, 'Virat, just stop it'. He looks after everyone. I was like, 'My phone is flat again.' 'Oh, you need a power bank,'" the 35-year old revealed.

The career of AB in IPL began with Delhi Daredevils but he was then bought by RCB for the fourth season and since then, has been one of the biggest attractions of the Bengaluru-based team. There has often been a debate as to who is the more dangerous player between the two and both men have suggested the others' name. Last year, the veteran South African decided to retire from international cricket and dedicate himself to playing as a freelancer.