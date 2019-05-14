Is Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on a break from films? The actor-producer has been taking it easy for a while, even as new projects are being announced by her contemporaries like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and the new generation of heroines like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani.

Anushka Sharma got married to cricketer Virat Kohli, her longtime boyfriend, on December 11, 2017, at Lake Como in Italy. Since her wedding, she has done well in her career, with films like Sanju, Pari and Sui Dhaaga in 2018, with Pari being her production as well. Anushka Sharma's last film Zero (2018), opposite Shah Rukh Khan and co-starring Katrina Kaif, did not do well at the box office. But that's not the reason for Anushka Sharma to be on a break.

Could she be thinking of starting a family? Maybe. There was speculation that Anushka Sharma wanted to quit acting post marriage. But according to Hindustan Times, Anushka Sharma simply wants to relax for some time after a hectic year that was 2018.

The daily quotes Anushka Sharma as saying, "In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it's not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different and required a lot of prep. You feel you want to sit back and take a call. I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don't need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time."

Fair enough! In April, Virat Kohli had revealed how his life had changed after marriage. Kohli was all praise for his wife Anushka Sharma, as he revealed to South African cricketer AB de Villiers for IPLT20.com, "I think over the last more than a year or so, the best thing to have happened to me is me getting married. It's literally changed my whole world. I have the most beautiful wife, the most beautiful person."

"That has been the most strong factor in my life to change the way I was. Earlier, I was too intense in life and she always keeps me motivated, positive but at the same time we spend quality time with each other and totally get away from the game and that's the most important thing. I think I couldn't have been more lucky to have someone like that who can understand my mindset being in that position herself. I look forward to spending time with her and that's how I switch off," added Kohli.

Well, with a blissful married life that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have, a little bit of break for her will do no harm to her career. What do you think?