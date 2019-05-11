It's that time of the year again when cinema and cinestars are celebrated on the banks of the French Riviera, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Some of our best Bollywood beauties have either been on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival or represented their films and the brands they endorse, making an appearance on the red carpet. Here are the Bollywood divas who will be spotted at Cannes this year.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival begins May 14 and will go on till May 25. Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular at Cannes for more than a decade and has been on the jury, will represent L'Oreal Paris at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival as well.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been critiqued for her looks at Cannes over the years, both loved and loathed. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been praised for her Cannes fashion sense and fashion critics will be waiting to see what she wears as much as they wait for Ms Rai.

Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently made a Barbie Doll appearance at the MET Gala 2019, will also be seen at Cannes 2019. She has also made a splash on the Cannes red carpet earlier and we are looking forward to her look.

Bollywood's fiery beauty Kangana Ranaut made quite a fiery red carpet debut at Cannes 2018 with her various looks at the festival. At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Kangana Ranaut will be representing Grey Goose from May 16-18.

Kangana said in a statement, "Following an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, I am looking forward to representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform with the global icon of luxury yet again. I made many lifelong memories, inclusive of both big and small moments. It was all about having fun, living life to the fullest and celebrating Indian cinema while living the Grey Goose lifestyle. I believe in treating oneself as you are worthy of only the best and this association is in perfect sync to my ideologies."

Television actress Hina Khan, who was also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 11, will be seen at Cannes 2019 to represent the team of her short film Lines, based on the Kargil War. Lines will be shown at Cannes 2019 on May 17. Actress Taranjit Kaur, seen in the Oscar-nominated short film Raju, is set to attend Cannes 2019 for her short film on women and sexuality.

Watch this space for more on Cannes 2019.