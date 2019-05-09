Mahlagha Jaberi, the doppelganger of Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has attained her own fame on social media. Mahlagha is a Persian model and Instagram star and first came to notice as a lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2017. The model now has a fan-following of 2.7 million Instagram followers! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is relatively new to Instagram, has 6.8 million followers.

Lookalikes are not new to Bollywood. Right from Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Johnny Lever, all have had one. Recently, Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma was in the news for her interaction with her doppelganger, American singer Julia Michaels. The two look quite similar.

Former Miss Sri Lanka and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, too, has a lookalike who visited her in Mumbai and even met with superstar Salman Khan! There are not one but two doppelgangers of Student of the Year 2 star Tiger Shroff as well.

We are liking this newfound love between celebrities and their lookalikes. Mahlagha Jaberi, the so-called doppelganger of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born in Isfahan, Iran. She is very beautiful, indeed. Will Aishwarya and Mahlagha ever meet? Or have they?

Take a look at hot pictures of Mahlagha Jaberi, and some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and tell us if you find them similar in looks! We found only the eyes similar, frankly. Otherwise, she looks more like SOTY 2 actress Ananya Panday.

We wonder if Salman Khan will meet Mahlagha, too! Not because he met Jacqueline's doppelganger, but because the actor had cast Aishwarya's lookalike actress Sneha Ullal in a movie with him. Not to mention the romantic history between Aishwarya and Salman when she was not married. Will Salman take a fancy to Mahlagha and launch her in Bollywood?