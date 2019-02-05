The internet has pictures of several Bollywood stars' lookalike, and the latest to join the bandwagon is Anushka Sharma. One American singer's uncanny resemblance with the actress has left netizens stunned.

American singer Julia Michaels recently shared a photo on Instagram, and soon Indians started comparing her appearance with Anushka. The two divas certainly have a lot of similarities, and hence, many started tagging Anushka and Julia on social media to make them aware of their resemblance.

Anushka and Julia have almost the same eyes, lips and face structure. While some of them just expressed astonishment, others came up with funny memes.

Some of the fans called Julia to be Anushka's American twin sister, and a few of them jokingly termed her a blonde version of the actress and included her husband Virat Kohli in the jokes too.

Bollywood stars have a number of doppelgangers, but it is rare to see such resemblance between two celebrities. Most of the lookalikes of the celebs are common people, but Julia and Anushka's case is an exception. Nonetheless, none of them has reacted to the netizens' observations.

Check some of Julia's pictures and people's funny reactions:

Anushka sharma after bleaching pic.twitter.com/DEHxLaGSlD — Aarohi Tripathy ?? (@aarohi_vns) February 3, 2019

When Anushka Sharma becomes the brand ambassador of Oppo. pic.twitter.com/EyaChhNvsu — That guy from north (@ekk_static) February 3, 2019

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the movie Zero that also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although the film failed to put the expected impact at the box office, the film was liked by a good number of audience.

The 30-year-old actress recently came back to India after spending some quality time with her husband, Virat Kohli as she posted a number of pictures from their vacation.