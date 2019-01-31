After a successful tour of Australia and New Zealand, Virat Kohli will not be seen in Indian blue for the next few matches as he has left the squad to take much-needed rest and could be seen holidaying with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli has been in the Australian continent since November. He led India in the T20 series where rain spoiled his team's party as they shared the series 1-1 with Australia. But neither rain nor Australia could rein on India's parade in the Test series as they became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under.

Kohli ushered in the New Year after taking a 2-1 lead in the Test series with his wife in Melbourne.

Kohli's purple patch as captain continued into the New Year as he became the first Indian captain to win a bilateral series in Australia. India won the series 2-1 after losing the first match and former captain MS Dhoni starred for Kohli's team. This must have pleased the 30-year-old a lot as he had backed his captaincy predecessor through difficult times.

The couple spent some time together after the Australia series and were seen meeting Roger Federer at the Australian Open.

The team then went to New Zealand and the Kiwis were expected to give Kohli's men a tough challenge. But that did not happen as India's bowlers managed to convincingly outplay the opposition in every match helping the side take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Kohli, though, will not play the final two matches as he asked for rest and after the first ODI, it was announced that he would not participate in the T20 series and the last two games of the ODI series.

It was believed that Kohli would be heading home to take rest but instead, the captain posted a photo with his wife and it was understood that he was holidaying in New Zealand along with Anushka Sharma.

The Bollywood star has been with the Indian captain in New Zealand since the Australian tour and could be seen on the pitch hugging her husband after India clinched the Test series in Sydney.

Here are some of the photos of the couple spending time with each other throughout the Australian summer and the New Zealand tour.