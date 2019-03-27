Days after the internet went crazy looking at the doppelgänger of Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a picture of her doppelgänger Amanda Cerny on Instagram! What's more, the lookalike of Jacqueline Fernandez is visiting India to meet the actress and former Miss Sri Lanka.

Fans were in for a surprise when Jacqueline Fernandez posted a photo collage of her doppelgänger Amanda Cerny and her on Instagram. She captioned the post thus: "@amandacerny I think it's about time you came visited me in Mumbai!!" Amanda simply said, "Funny you mention it." She is on her way to India and has posted a picture from a plane, saying, "Bet you can't guess why im so excited right now !!!!"

Jacqueline Fernandez was impressed and said, "Oh my god.. that was fast!!" It seems like Amanda is a real fan of Jacqueline. She replied to her, saying, "your wish is my command Jacqueline!!!!" Woah.

View this post on Instagram Bet you can't guess why im so excited right now !!!! A post shared by Amanda Cerny (@amandacerny) on Mar 25, 2019 at 8:36pm PDT

Twitter and Instagram fans of actress-producer Anushka Sharma and US singer Julia Michaels went crazy looking at their pictures in how similar they look. Finally, it reached a level when the two celebrities interacted with each other on Twitter and it was cute.

Julia Michaels reached out to Anushka Sharma and said, "Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we're twins lol". To which, the Bollywood actress replied, "OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life".

OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 5 February 2019

Well, not exactly doppelgängers but Bollywood actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan has been compared with Hollywood actor-filmmaker Tom Hanks in terms of looks and choice of roles. Actor Kunal Khemu has been compared with Brazilian footballer Neymar. Even actress Deepika Padukone has been compared to model Irina Shayk, who is actor Bradley Cooper's partner! But these are not really doppelgängers, like Jacqueline or Anushka's.