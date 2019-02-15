Several South Indian movies, especially in the 90s have featured stories about twins getting separated during their birth, and later they used to meet each other at some point in time. Many people believe that there are seven people in this world with the same facial features, and we have come across many celebrities who have common men as their doppelgangers. Interestingly, there are some Bollywood starlets who share striking facial similarities with Hollywood heroines.

We bring you the list of five Bollywood celebrities who have their lookalikes in Hollywood.

Deepika Padukone and Irina Shayk

Deepika Padukone is now the most valuable heroine in the Indian film industry. The actress also made her presence felt in Hollywood with the film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage'. Deepika who is known for her beautiful smile has a Hollywood lookalike, and it is none other than Irina Shayk.

Irina Shayk hails from Russia, and she became a noted figure after starring in 'Hercules' alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ian McShane. Both Irina and Deepika have their unique dimples and their dusky skin adds up the similarities.

Preity Zinta and Drew Barrymore

The major highlight of Preity Zinta is undoubtedly her beautiful lips and dimples. Same is the case with Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore who shares similar facial features with the Indian actress.

The smile of Preity Zinta also looks very similar to the 'Charlies Angels' actress, and at a quick glance, people will find it difficult to distinguish both of them.

Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels

This is one of the classic examples of Bollywood's Hollywood doppelgangers. Indian starlet Anushka Sharma has uncanny resemblances to American singer Julia Michales.

Recently, Julia Michaels shared Anushka Sharma's photo on the internet and described Virat Kohli's wife her twin sister.

Parineeti Chopra and Hayden Panettiere

Parineeti Chopra, the chubby starlet who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' is now a busy star in the industry, and she has a handful of projects lined up for the future.

Her lookalike is none other than Hayden Panettiere, and interestingly, the American actress' surname also seems similar to the Indian star's first name.

Kareena Kapoor and Paris Hilton

Kareena Kapoor, the bold and beautiful heroine from Bollywood shares striking similarities with Paris Hilton, an American media personality, businesswoman, socialite, designer, DJ, model, singer, actress, and author.

Both of them have similar eyes and the style of their lips also makes them the most unique lookalike in the entertainment industry.