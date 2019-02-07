Among the famous Bollywood and cricket industry love stories, the one which possibly gained the maximum limelight was the one between MS Dhoni and Deepika Padukone. The possibility of two prominent names of the two most-talked-about industries coming together for an alliance not only kept their fans on tenterhooks but also pumped up the curiosity among the well- wishers.

Even before he set his eyes on Deepika Padukone, Dhoni had had a few brief encounters with actresses, he later went on to get linked with. It was said that MS Dhoni met Deepika Padukone at an event and was immediately mesmerised by her. Deepika, too, was besotted with the captain of the Indian team's charisma. Dhoni invited Deepika to a few of his matches, which she gladly attended.

However, as per a report in catchnews, Deepika wasn't too fond of just one thing in our captain – his long tresses. And, just like any other guy set out to woo his girl, Dhoni immediately got rid of his famous hairstyle.

But, as fate would have it, Deepika soon started getting closer to another dashing man from the team – Yuvraj Singh. And just like any best buddy – Dhoni decided to get out of their space and sacrificed his love for his buddy.

Though it is no secret that he soon found his true soulmate in Sakshi. Yuvraj Singh too went on to marry Hazel Keech. Sakshi Dhoni's school friend and an acclaimed actress of these times, Anushka Sharma tied the knot with the now captain, Virat Kohli. Deepika, on the other hand, tied the knot with her beau of six years, Ranveer Singh and living the fairytale life ever since then.