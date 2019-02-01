There's no doubt that the newly weds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the cutest couple in the industry and needless to say that they have never shied away from showing off their loving PDA (Public Displays of Affection), be it on social media or in front of the media. They have always floored their fans with love and affection towards each other but this time around, the couple got brutally trolled on social media for hugging and kissing while posing for the paparazzi.

It so happened that Ranveer and Deepika had gone for a dinner date at the Soho House, Mumbai. When they stepped out of the restaurant, they were caught by the paparazzi, who love clicking their pictures together. Ranveer and Deepika, who have always been shutterbugs-friendly, posed for some photographs where Ranveer was seen removing a speck from Deepika's pants. Later, the loving husband wrapped his wife in his arms and even planted an affectionate kiss on her cheeks.

1 / 4







While it was a beautiful moment to witness between the couple, but their PDA didn't go down well with the online users who started trolling the two for going overboard with the romance in public.

Though everyone knows about how much Ranveer and Deepika love each other, many people began commenting that it has started looking fake. Many people termed them as 'showoff couple' and too much of drama in the public eye. However, there were a few people who commented in support of the couple and slammed the critics for overthinking.

Ranveer, recently opened up about the kind of media attention they got for their wedding. "It was... too much. We worked hard not to feed this focus on our personal lives. But it's definitely much easier now that we're married," Ranveer said in an interview with GQ magazine.

Take a look how online users criticised Ranveer and Deepika's PDA during their recent outing.