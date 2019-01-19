Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the couple who tied the knot after 6 years of togetherness are always giving us 'relationship goals'.

While the Indian tradition says that the girl moves to the boy's house post marriage, this couple did something different. Talking to Today magazine, Ranveer said: "I've grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do. The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don't want to displace her. I always try to give her priority."

Ranveer Singh also added: "Nazar na lage meri baby ko. She is just so gorgeous, man. When she goes to sleep, she is gorgeous. When she wakes up, she is gorgeous. In the middle of the day, she is gorgeous. Every day I wake up next to her and I can't believe it. It has been six years and I still can't believe it. So yeah, it feels amazing."

Ranveer also mentioned that she is an awesome homemaker and makes his life beautiful. "She's so gharelu, I love it. I love it, I love it, I love it. I love to see her in that mould. She is a really awesome homemaker, by the way, in addition to everything that she is. She loves playing house-house, basically. I lucked out, because I know that she is going to make my life beautiful." But there's something that Deepika Padukone has banned Ranveer Singh from doing. Actually three things: "Staying out of the house till too late, leave the house without eating and miss her calls," he said.

Isn't this adorable? Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

On the professional front, Deepika will begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile, Ranveer has started working on the Kapil Dev biopic '83, and will be seen in his next film Gully Boy also starring Alia Bhatt on February 14.