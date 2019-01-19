Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have moved on their lives with their respective partners, but the duo once had a nasty breakup. Ranbir himself had later admitted that he had cheated on Deepika, and the actress' one cheeky remark appeared to be a dig on same lines.

After their split, Deepika had appeared on Koffee with Karan in 2010, where host Karan Johar asked her what she would like to gift Ranbir. The actress without wasting any time said a pack of condoms.

"I would like to gift a pack of condoms to Ranbir because he uses them too much," she had said on the show.

After Deepika and Ranbir got separated, the latter got into a relationship with Katrina Kaif, but this also ended after some years. The Sanju actor is currently dating Alia Bhatt.

On the other side, Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh, and Katrina is happily single.

On the work front, Deepika is set to start shooting for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie Chhapak, which is based on the life of an acid-attack survivor.

Katrina will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, which is slated to be released this year Eid. And after the success of Sanju, Ranbir has a couple of anticipated films including Brahmastra and Shamshera.