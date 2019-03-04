After hitting out at Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut has now targetted heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

While speaking at the success party of her latest film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut was in good spirits. But as soon as she was asked political questions and those on the current situation between India and Pakistan, Kangana decided to lash out at Bollywood actors who refrain from taking a stand or commenting on issues related to politics and governance in the country.

Kangana Ranaut straightaway took Ranbir Kapoor's name that in an interview with journalist Mayank Shekhar, the Sanju actor had refused to comment on politics saying that he lives a privileged life and does not have common man issues like a water problem, etc. to talk about it.

While showing support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he has handled the Indo-Pak situation post the Pulwama attack on February 14, Kangana said that actors need to have an opinion on what is happening in the country.

Kangana said, "Aise nahi chalta, you have to be responsible. Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody (she later mentioned it was Mayank Shekhar) ki mere ghar mei toh bijli pani ata hai", so why should he comment on politics? "Ye desh ki wajah se aapka ghar hai. Ye deshvasiyon ka hi paisa hai jisse aap Mercedes mein baithte hain. How can you talk like that?" she added, saying that it is the taxpayers' money that is providing water, electricity and good roads to Ranbir Kapoor.

The Manikarnika actress-director then put the onus on the media, asking journalists to question such movie stars who are not willing to comment on political issues.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor speaking about why he is not interested in politics:

Really?

Seriously!

I can't Believe #RanbirKapoor said this. This happens when nepokids becomes star.

They are arrogant & really doesn't care about country and society. And on other hand when #KanganaRanaut say about country and society people target her. pic.twitter.com/01QVwH6VxP — Siddharth Kr. Gautam (@siddhar38492263) March 3, 2019

Watch Kangana Ranaut lashing out at Ranbir Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Mar 3, 2019 at 10:08am PST

Kangana yet again reminded everyone why she was angry at superstar Aamir Khan or actress Alia Bhatt for not watching her film Manikarnika and giving a comment in the media or tweeting about it. Her point was that if she is invited by Aamir Khan to watch his film Dangal or Secret Superstar in front of the media, it means she is expected to make a comment on the film.

Earlier, she had said that about Alia Bhatt and her film Raazi, too, which Kangana had lavished with praise but did not receive the same treatment from Alia for Manikarnika.