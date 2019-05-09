Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone caused a splash at MET Gala 2019, held on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum in New York. While Deepika Padukone wore a Zac Posen all-pink gown with 3D prints of sea creatures on it, Priyanka Chopra wore a silver mesh gown with a cape that had splashes of yellow and pink.

Deepika Padukone confessed that her look was inspired by the iconic toy Barbie Doll and did look pretty, but MET Gala pretty. Priyanka Chopra's Dior Haute Couture outfit was good but her hair and makeup, with a silver bindi, were not appreciated by people but we think it was perfect for the MET Gala.

International Business Times, India had carried out a 24-hour poll to see whose look did fans like more. And not surprisingly, most people (57.93%) voted for Deepika Padukone. Priyanka Chopra has got only 14.63% votes, while 16.46% of people have voted that they have liked none of the looks. There are 10.98% of fans who liked the look of both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. The voters we gather are largely Indian, and so that explains it all. Indians did not get the theme of MET Gala 2019 - Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Take a look at our poll story here and the Poll Result here:

Although we at IBTIMES love Deepika Padukone's look, we must say she, or rather her designer did not really keep up with the theme of the MET Gala 2019. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress got comments like 'Gorgeous' and beautiful for her outfit at the MET Gala 2019, which we think is not what the gala was meant for.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, has countless memes on her MET Gala 2019 look and how people found her fashion at the event. Like her husband Nick Jonas said at the Gala, it was meant to be "outrageous". In that sense, Priyanka Chopra wins hands down.

But our poll results show something else. And that has also to do with the fact that maybe, Priyanka Chopra was not able to carry her look off confidently. It was evident that she was uncomfortable, unlike Deepika Padukone who was confident.

Who do you think wore it better for the MET Gala 2019 theme? Our poll is over but you can still comment on the story and tell us!

The actresses though had a different look at the after-party where they were seen together. Take a look.