Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: Who rocked the Met Gala 2019 look? The two actresses of Indian origin, who work both in Bollywood and Hollywood, made a sparkling appearance at the famous annual MET Gala of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA, on Monday, May 6.

Deepika Padukone looked like a doll on the 'pink carpet' of the grand fashion event, in a pink metallic gown by designer Zac Posen. The Xander Cage actress looked almost unrecognisable but fashionable. She wore an all-pink look with her dress and accessories, except the dark lipstick.

Priyanka Chopra was seen walking hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas, dressed in a Dior Couture mesh and sheer silver gown with a cape. We would not have recognised her, too, if not for Nick Jonas, who was by her side in a Dirt white tuxedo and trimmed hair and moustache. But the MET Gala is known for such unusual looks, and if you take a look at some other celebrities this time and over the years, some get-ups will surely shock you.

Take a look at the pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the MET Gala 2019.

If you remember, it was at the MET Gala 2017 that sparks flew between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for the first time. Both the actress-singer and the Jonas Brothers singer were wearing Ralph Lauren and travelled together to the MET Gala, making a splash on the red carpet.

At the 2017 MET Gala, Priyanka Chopra was a rage on the Internet with her long brown trench coat-cum-gown, the tail of which extended to metres and metres. She got rid of the long tail for an after-party after the MET Gala. But her brown gown was already a hit on the memes circuit, and she had shared some of the best memes of the lot on her social media.

Priyanka Chopra's look at Met Gala 2019 is also likely to invite a lot of memes. Her hairstlye looks straight out of her film Barfi, in which her performance was much acclaimed. But her hair and makeup definitely stands out and makes a statement.

Celebrities may be more worried about their look at the MET Gala red carpet every year than at the Academy Awards or the Golden Globes. After all, it's at the MET Gala that you get to show your quirkiest best!