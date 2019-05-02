The Billboard Music Awards 2019 (BBMAs) were held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the US last night and boy, was it rocking! Among the best acts of the night was the Jonas Brothers performing songs from their latest album, including their No.1 single Sucker. Of course, their partners Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas were present in the audience to cheer Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned in a silver and white embellished gown on the red carpet, with a sexy deep neckline and a thigh-high slit. She wore diamond jewellery from her favourite Tiffany and Co. Nick Jonas was seen in a chequered suit, but he couldn't get over his wife's look, and posted an Instagram story saying, "My wife is looking HOT! HAWWT!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also seen kissing each other, as Nick Jonas sang Cake by the Ocean. The video of their kiss has gone viral, although this is not the first time they have kissed in public. The J-Sisters cheered the boys while they performed on stage, and generally the Jonas clan was seen enjoying themselves at the BBMAs 2019. And why not? The girls have worked equally hard on their album. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas star in the music video of Sucker, after all.

Incidentally, right after the BBMAs 2019, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in a quick wedding ceremony in Las Vegas! How very filmi, right? There was buzz about their impending wedding and how Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner's co-star from Game of Thrones, would be her bridesmaid. But that will happen in a more elaborate wedding ceremony for Joe and Sophie, we are guessing, as Sophie had confirmed that Maisie will be her Maid of Honour.

Check out the pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from the Billboard Music Awards 2019, and also of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' quick wedding.



View this post on Instagram ✨✨ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 1, 2019 at 9:05pm PDT



View this post on Instagram ✨✨ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 1, 2019 at 8:25pm PDT