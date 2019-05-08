Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 8. The actress and the businessman had got married on May 8, 2018, after dating each other for some time. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Anand Ahuja shared two emotional posts for his pretty wife. "Today we celebrate not only 1 year of marriage but 3 years of being "boyfriend-girlfriend"," said Anand Ahuja in one of his posts.

Not only that, Sonam Kapoor's immediate family members and some close friends congratulated the couple with intimate posts and rare pictures shared on social media. The lovely Sonam Kapoor has been resharing these on her Instagram stories, happy as a young bride.

Anand Ahuja shared a lovely picture of Sonam and him walking hand-in-hand when they were dating. He said, "For a long time, this was my favourite pic of us ... it was 3 months of being together and now it's been 3 years! You were my "girlfriend" then and when we got married last year, you ALSO became my wife. Today we celebrate not only 1 year of marriage but 3 years of being "boyfriend-girlfriend"."

In the earlier post, Anand Ahuja shared an album of "shoefies" that is pictures of Sonam and his shoes. He explained, "Some of my favorite #shoefies w my (scroll to see our first one ever) ... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these.... Today, to reflect on 1 year of marriage and 3 years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong ... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my ♥️ @sonamkapoor .. you're my guiding star! ⭐...#everydayphenomenal !" Well, we all know how much he loves shoes!"

Sonam Kapoor's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, her siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, her uncle and aunt Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, as also Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani, all shared special pictures of Sonam and Anand on their first wedding anniversary. Take a look!

Maheep Kapoor shared the loveliest black and white photo of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, with the message, "Happy anniversary my cuties ❤️❤️❤️ #CheersToYouTwo #Love&HappinessAlways xox".

Anil Kapoor shared two awesome pictures of Sonam and Anand, saying, "It's been such a fantastic year for you both, and if it's any indication of the life to come, you have so much love, happiness, success (and shoes) to look forward to! Happy Anniversary @anandahuja@sonamkapoor ! Love you both! Keep making #everydayphenomenal".

Post marriage, Sonam Kapoor has not stopped working and appeared in Sanju and Veere Di Wedding in 2018, with Padman releasing before her wedding. The 33-year-old actress juggles her time between Mumbai, Delhi and London to spend time with her husband.

Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in The Zoya Factor, a movie based on the book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. On the occasion of her wedding anniversary, take a look at some more of the pictures shared by family members.