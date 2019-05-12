Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year, and this year it falls on May 12. We don't need a day to celebrate our mothers, but we use this day to express our love, admiration and respect to our moms. On the occasion of International Mother's Day, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and many more posted special messages for their mothers.

Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan posted three pictures with his family members. In one picture, he is seen with his mother Zeenat. "Ammi and me. Best Mom in the world!" he says. In the other photo, Aamir Khan is with his brother Faisal Khan along with their parents Zeenat and Tahir Husain. He has captioned the photo as: "My parents, Faisal and me :-)."

In the third picture, actually shared first, Aamir Khan's parents are seen with his sister Nikhat. "My mom, dad and Nikhat, my elder sister... happy Mother's Day Ammi!" says Aamir. Just three days ago, Aamir Khan had also shared a picture of his with daughter Ira Khan on the occasion of her birthday.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan had shared a special music video made for Mother's Day titled Maa, for which he has lent his voice. The video, directed by Shoojit Sircar, features a picture of Big B and his late mother Teji Bachchan.

Actress Alia Bhatt put up a picture with Soni Razdan, saying, "My happy place.. ‍love you mama ❤." Actress-producer Anushka Sharma posted a childhood picture of hers with her mom, simply saying, "Maa ❤❤", while actor Arjun Kapoor posted a video message as a tribute to not only moms but also single fathers.

Actress Sara Ali Khan posted a cool post for her mother Amrita Singh with a multitude of hashtags. Sara said in her post, "Happy Mother's Day to my Mommy. Thank you for constantly being my strength, motivation and inspiration Ma. I hope I can be 10% of the woman you are. #travelbuddy #soulsister #gratitude#strongestwoman #bosslady#gotitfrommymama #number1#mywholeworld".

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a heartfelt post with a picture with mom Hiroo Johar: "Mothers are superheroes that fight the infinite wars for their children and make sure there is never an end game in their lives! Happy Mother's Day to my superhero! Love you so much mom#happymothersday".

Actress Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, met up with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York City to check on Kapoor Senior's health. Neetu Kapoor has shared pictures of Deepika Padukone on her Instagram. The Padmaavat actress visited the city to be part of the MET Gala 2019.

Take a look at the Mother's Day messages of these Bollywood celebrities and some more.