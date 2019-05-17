If there is a contemporary cricketer in West Indies who knows about winning cricket world titles, it has to be Darren Sammy. He led his team to two major triumphs – 2012 and 2016 World T20. Now, the former West Indies captain has made a bold prediction – his team is going to win the upcoming ICC 2019 World Cup.

The reason cited by the all-rounder for his prediction is not entirely based on scientific reasoning but also his deep faith. "It's been 40 years since we last won the World Cup. I'm a biblical man and the number 40 comes up a lot in the bible... I think it's our time to rise up," the St. Lucian stated.

But on cricketing grounds also, he thinks his cricket team are in with a good chance. "I think man-for-man the batting line-up is really good. The key is to have bowlers who can take wickets in English conditions and I think we have that," the man who led West Indies in the 2011 edition of the World Cup explained.

Gayle could make the difference

But there is another reason why the former Windies skipper believes his team stands a great chance in the upcoming 10-team event. Chris Gayle will be playing his last tournament in ODI format for West Indies and Sammy thinks the big opener can produce something special if he can sustain his great form.

"With Chris Gayle retiring, the 'Universe Boss' will want to leave with a bang. I just have a strong feeling. I've played most of my games with Chris and I've enjoyed watching him. When he's in that sort of form, it sends a very positive message to the rest of the dressing room," Sammy said.

Considering how capable the batting line-up of West Indies is and how effective it can be on its day, the chance of them going all the way can't be ruled out. However, as Sammy said, it would also require the bowlers to deliver. If the Windies return to the top of the cricket pyramid, it would be one of the greatest stories of comebacks in cricket.