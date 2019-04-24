The West Indies Cricket Board have announced the 15-men squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The most shocking feature of it is the absence of Kieron Pollard. The destructive right-hander played one of the most talked about innings in the ongoing IPL but has been overlooked by the selectors. Sunil Narine also faced the same fate despite having become a useful batsman to add to his spin bowling credentials.

But there was good news for fans of Andre Russell who made it to the squad. The Jamaican all-rounder has been the most consistent performer in this year's IPL and his success with the bat ensured that the selectors couldn't ignore him.

In other notable decisions, Marlon Samuels remains out of the team while fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and opening batsman Evin Lewis have been included in the team.