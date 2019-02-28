Windies star Chirs Gayle announced earlier this month that the upcoming World Cup would be his last ODI tournament and that he will call it a day post the marquee event. He also said that he was hungry to go out with a bang and in the ongoing ODI series against England, he has given a glimpse of his ability. Two bumper centuries, 1 fifty and plenty of sixes later, the Jamaican could well revisit his decision to call it quits.

"I just have to work on the body, and then maybe you can see a bit more Chris Gayle. Things change quickly. Hopefully, the body can change in the next couple of months and we can see what happens. What's the matter with the body? I'm nearly 40. But could I un-retire? We'll see. We'll take it slowly," Gayle said after his belligerent innings of 162 in the fourth ODI.

Gayle became the first batsman to hit 500 sixes in international cricket

His innings was decorated with a staggering 14 sixes and powered the Windies to 389, which was their highest ODI score in history. He also became the first batsman to hit 500 sixes in international cricket.

"I've been playing a lot of T20 cricket, so it's always going to be a difficult coming back into 50 over cricket. But eventually, the body gets accustomed to the 50-over format," he reflected after his innings.

Ever since he made his comeback into the ODI side, the Universe Boss has scored 347 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 120.06. Although he was absolutely brilliant on the day, England managed to win the slugfest by 29 runs.

"I think this is one of the most entertaining games I've ever played in," he said. "It was a fantastic game of cricket. To get the 10,000-run milestone is a great feeling. I've done it in T20 as well. It's a fantastic achievement from my point of view. Doing it for West Indies as well - that makes it even more superb."