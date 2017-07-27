Play
Former Premier League star Robbie Keane could be the first BIG signing by ATK boss Teddy Sheringham.
Jul 27, 2017
Sports News
Pandya scored an impressive half-century against Sri Lanka on Thursday. He will have a huge role to play for India in the next couple of years.
Jul 27, 2017
Why Hardik Pandya is integral to Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli partnership
After super-flop performances against Real Madrid and Barcelona in the pre-season, Manchester United fans are frustrated with Jose Mourinho's over-insistence of playing Marouane Fellaini in every match.
Jul 27, 2017
Why Jose why - what is so special about Fellaini anyway?
With the latest acquisition of Marcelinho, FC Pune, who signed Kean Lewis in the draft, will have two superstars of last season.
Jul 27, 2017
ISL 2017: Can former Delhi Dynamos' Marcelinho, Kean Lewis guide FC Pune to title?
Having lost the openers, both Super Giant and Kaalai will look to get back to winning ways when they meet in Tirunelveli on Thursday, 27 July.
Jul 27, 2017
TNPL 2017 live streaming: Watch Madurai Super Giant vs Karaikudi Kaalai online
Nuwan Pradeep bowled well, but it was India all the way again with the bat on day two of this first Test match in Galle
Jul 27, 2017
Ind vs SL first Test: India dominate day 2 to leave Sri Lanka in major trouble
Women's Asia Cup 2017 basketball quarter-final: Follow live scores of India vs Fiji
Djokovic has followed Federer, Nadal's footsteps by taking an extended break from tennis. But, marred by off-court issues, the Serb will find it difficult to make a strong comeback.
Jul 27, 2017
Will Novak Djokovic emulate Roger Federer or has the Serb's era come to an end
If Neymar decides to stay put at Barcelona, PSG will have to look for other options in the transfer market.
Jul 27, 2017
Will Neymar snub PSG? French club gives transfer deadline to Barcelona star
Manchester United are keen on signing a winger this summer, and their focus is now on the Sweden international
Jul 27, 2017
Forget Perisic, Manchester United ready to sign Bundesliga assist-machine
Barcelona are hopeful of completing a move for the Liverpool star as a potential replacement for Neymar
Jul 27, 2017
Neymar replacement? Barcelona set to sign EPL superstar for world record fee
India (Ind) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 2017 live cricket streaming: Watch 1st Test, Day 2 live on TV, online
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 squads: Full list of players for all ten sides from season 5
Bengaluru, the India women's basketball team needs your support; make it count!
With his new agent Mino Raiola having close links with Manchester United, Marco Verratti could well be on his way to the Premier League.
Jul 26, 2017
Barcelona or Manchester United? Marco Verratti closer to PSG exit after contract row
