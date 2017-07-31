Sports News

A three-month-old polar bear cub got to explore her new enclosure at Sea World Australia. The Cub Kindy enclosure was built to expose the baby bear to new experiences. This will help her develop her life-skills. Polar bear mum Liya stayed close by to watch over the cub. Sea World is currently running a naming competition for the fluffy white baby. Jul 30, 2017
Sunderland supporters clashed with police ahead of a match against Celtic. Police officers attempted to separate fans of both teams but were attacked and had glass thrown at them. One man was injured in the clashes. Celtic fans also clashed with far-right activist Tommy Robinson in Sunderland. Jul 30, 2017
