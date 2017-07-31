Play
Jurgen Klopp did eye Naby Keita as a transfer target, but it seems Liverpool cannot sign him. They have now turned attention to another star!
Jul 31, 2017
Sports News
PV Sindhu looks stunning on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine
Watch: India women will love Virat Kohli more with his message of respect [VIDEO]
Play
The former Miss India, who modelled Arsenal's new blue away kit last week, dropped hints about the Premier League club's big target.
Jul 31, 2017
Revealed! Bollywood star Esha Gupta has insider information on Arsenal's transfer target
Play
Even this £500,000-a-week will not make Neymar the highest-paid player in the world. He will be third in the list with two other South American players in top two positions.
Jul 31, 2017
Neymar for £500k-a-week: Will he join Messi, Ronaldo in best paid footballers list?
Jwala Gutta subjected to cyber bullying again! Shuts down Twitter troll
Play
Jose Mourinho to add a fourth summer signing, and it is a defender from PSG
Jul 31, 2017
After Matic, Manchester United agree deal for PSG star
Play
Lionel Messi was ready to quit Barcelona as he was stressed with the tax scandal, which was making headlines in Spain.
Jul 31, 2017
REVEALED: Barcelona superstar Messi wanted to join this Premier League side
Play
While the ICC is keen on getting cricket into 2024 Olympic games, the Indian cricket board seems to have a different opinion.
Jul 31, 2017
Want to see Virat Kohli leading India at Olympics? BCCI may play a spoilsport
Arsenal in crisis? Mesut Ozil to leave on a free transfer, suggests Arsene Wenger
Jose Mourinho confirms Nemanja Matic to Manchester United transfer
Chess picture row: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif shuts down trollers with an epic reply
Play
A three-month-old polar bear cub got to explore her new enclosure at Sea World Australia. The Cub Kindy enclosure was built to expose the baby bear to new experiences. This will help her develop her life-skills. Polar bear mum Liya stayed close by to watch over the cub. Sea World is currently running a naming competition for the fluffy white baby.
Jul 30, 2017
Australian polar bear cub thrilled to explore new enclosure
Play
Sunderland supporters clashed with police ahead of a match against Celtic. Police officers attempted to separate fans of both teams but were attacked and had glass thrown at them. One man was injured in the clashes. Celtic fans also clashed with far-right activist Tommy Robinson in Sunderland.
Jul 30, 2017
Celtic and Sunderland fans clash with police ahead of friendly
Indian boxers warm up for World Championships with 5 Golds at Czech Republic tournament
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains